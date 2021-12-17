STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Bhubaneswar develops new chips

In a technological breakthrough, IIT-Bhubaneswar has developed two semiconductor chips for cutting-edge applications.  
 

Published: 17th December 2021

IIT-Bhubaneswar

IIT Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Facebook/ IIT Bhubaneswar)

By Express News Service

While an indigenously developed integrated circuit (IC) will help in energy-efficient secured biomedical data transmission on the internet of medical things (IoMT), another short-range low-power RF front end IC will save energy in the internet of things (IoT) applications. 

A team of researchers headed by Dr. MS Manikandan and Dr. Srinivas Boppu has designed and developed the ultra-low power complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) data conversion IC. “The IC will also make the biomedical data transmission faster with the consumption of less energy in wearable body area networks to edge computing or cloud computing devices,” said Manikandan.

The IC has been developed under the Special Manpower Development Programme for chips to system design (SMDP-C2SD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and got fabricated at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

Another team led by Dr. Vijaya Sankara Rao Pasupureddi designed and developed the digitally intensive sub-sampling short-range low-power RF front-end IC. 

The chip includes several design innovations. It is being fabricated at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and likely to be received soon.

IIT Director Prof RV Raja Kumar said, “These semiconductor chips have been developed after putting in a lot of hard work for the last four years.

