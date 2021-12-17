STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 5 sports infrastructure projects

He also reviewed the progress of major ongoing sports infrastructure projects in Kalinga Stadium, particularly the indoor aquatic centre and indoor athletics stadium.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting with children during the launch of various sports infra projects at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Dec 16, 2021

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting with children during the launch of various sports infra projects at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Dec 16, 2021. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated five sports infrastructure facilities and laid the foundation stones for 89 multipurpose indoor stadiums. 

The projects inaugurated include the Biju Patnaik weightlifting hall and a new sports hostel in Kalinga stadium, a swimming pool each in Angul and Baripada and the indoor stadium in Rourkela. 

The projects will give an added boost to the evolving sports ecosystem of the State. Both the projects are on track and scheduled to be completed in a year. The indoor aquatic centre, once completed, will be an iconic facility for the swimmers. The indoor athletics stadium will be the first such facility in the country.

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress of the ongoing construction, the Chief Minister said that these are landmark sports infrastructures that will make Kalinga Stadium as the lead destination for various sports.     

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s office, land for all the 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums has been identified. The tender process has been initiated for 87 locations. Work is expected to start shortly in about 50 locations where the tender has been finalised. It is expected that all the indoor stadiums will start functioning in 2022-23.

These stadiums will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and can be used as shelters and hospitals during disaster and pandemic-like situations. The weightlifting hall with access to sports science facilities will go a long way to boost the performance of promising young lifters. The new sports hostels with allied facilities and amenities will ensure a home away from home for the athletes, while they stay focussed on their goal to achieve sporting excellence.

Besides, the semi-Olympic swimming pools in Angul and Baripada, led by professional instructors and lifeguards, will run grassroots programs and benefit the local talents and the community at large. The indoor stadium will be an added milestone for Rourkela, which is transforming into the second hub of sports in the State with India’s largest hockey stadium coming up for the Hockey World Cup in 2023. 

