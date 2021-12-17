Orissa HC Chief Justice bats for virtual hearings to protect witnesses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday pitched for virtual court hearings to curb instances of prosecution witnesses turning hostile due to pressure and intimidation mounted on them by the accused.

Speaking at the 63rd senior police officers’ conference, Chief Justice S Muralidhar said virtual courtrooms would enable vulnerable witnesses to record their statements at their own convenience. “There is generally tremendous fear among the witnesses to depose or provide evidence against a hardcore criminal or a gangster in a court. The Chief Justice opined that more virtual court hearings be held to ensure convenience and protection of the witnesses,” a senior police officer said.

The Chief Justice also stressed enhancing digitisation and making police stations and courts in the State paperless. “The Chief Justice suggested better collaboration between judicial and police academies and forensics. He also asked the police to accord top priority to cybercrimes,” said the officer.

During the three-day virtual conference, officers in the rank of SP, Commandant and above will hold discussions on ways to tackle the Naxal menace, maintain law and order, curb organised crimes and offences against women and children, combat drug trafficking and utilise scientific evidence by making district forensic science laboratory operational in State.