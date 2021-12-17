STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa HC Chief Justice bats for virtual hearings to protect witnesses

The Chief Justice also stressed enhancing digitisation and making police stations and courts in the State paperless.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Thursday pitched for virtual court hearings to curb instances of prosecution witnesses turning hostile due to pressure and intimidation mounted on them by the accused.

Speaking at the 63rd senior police officers’ conference, Chief Justice S Muralidhar said virtual courtrooms would enable vulnerable witnesses to record their statements at their own convenience. “There is generally tremendous fear among the witnesses to depose or provide evidence against a hardcore criminal or a gangster in a court. The Chief Justice opined that more virtual court hearings be held to ensure convenience and protection of the witnesses,” a senior police officer said. 

The Chief Justice also stressed enhancing digitisation and making police stations and courts in the State paperless. “The Chief Justice suggested better collaboration between judicial and police academies and forensics. He also asked the police to accord top priority to cybercrimes,” said the officer. 

During the three-day virtual conference, officers in the rank of SP, Commandant and above will hold discussions on ways to tackle the Naxal menace, maintain law and order, curb organised crimes and offences against women and children, combat drug trafficking and utilise scientific evidence by making district forensic science laboratory operational in State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court virtual hearings Court digitisation Orissa High Court Chief Justice
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp