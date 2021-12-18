STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation's garbage lifting vans to display sector maps

The civic body has divided each ward into sectors having 600 to 800 households and engaged a vehicle for each sector for collection of dry and wet waste.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated the display of sector maps in Safei Gadis (waste collection vehicles) across the city to inform citizens about the operational route of these vehicles

Display of sector maps in waste collection vehicles will act as an information tool for the households and support them in monitoring the vehicle movement and the waste collection activities in their locality, said Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The move is aimed at improving waste collection and their disposal at micro composting centres (MCC) which in turn will strengthen sanitation activities. Each ward in the capital has around 3,000 to 4,000 households.

The civic body has divided each ward into sectors having 600 to 800 households and engaged a vehicle for each sector for collection of dry and wet waste. The vehicles transport the waste to the MCCs set up at the ward level.

