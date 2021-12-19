CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 1000 crore to build houses for police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State Government on Saturday earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for construction of buildings and houses for Odisha Police personnel. Addressing the valedictory session of 63rd Senior Police Officers’ conference virtually, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the government is aware of the shortage of houses for police personnel. For the next five years, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be provided for construction of buildings with special emphasis on housing for the personnel, he announced.

Expressing concern over low conviction rate and rise in road accident deaths across the State, he said that all possible steps should be taken to enhance conviction rate by factoring in modern technology into the investigation. “There is an urgent need to take up preventive and innovative steps to reduce deaths due to accidents”, he said.

The Chief Minister instructed police officers to give top priority to crimes against women and children and said that any complaint received in this regard should be immediately attended to as per law and with empathy. The direction comes months after Kegaon police in Kalahandi district refused to receive the missing complaint of lady teacher Mamita Meher from her family members.

The charred remains of Mamita’s body were recovered from the under-construction Mahaling Stadium in the district on October 19. Naveen further said that the government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative aims at treating people visiting its offices with dignity. He lauded Odisha Police for implementing preventive steps to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Around 61 police personnel had lost their lives while performing Covid- 19 duties. The Chief Minister also appreciated the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch for its drive against drug trafficking and wildlife criminals. He asked the Special Narcotics unit of the STF to give more emphasis on curbing the drug menace in urban areas of the State. He commended ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service personnel for carrying out rescue and relief operations after tropical storm Yaas hit the coast of the State in May this year. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, DGP Abhay and DGP designate Sunil Kumar Bansal were present.