CM unveils book on history of Gajapatis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday released a book titled, ‘Gajapati: A King without A Kingdom’. Written by Ashok Bal, the book deals with the fascinating history of the Gajapatis beginning from Suryavanshi Gajapati Kapilendra Deb. After Ganga kings, the title of Gajapati was adorned by Kapilendra Deb and his successors uninterruptedly. The practice is being followed till date.

The book highlights the association of the Gajapati kings with Lord Jagannath. The Ganga King, Chodaganda Deb held Purusottam Lord Jagannath as the supreme.

The book deals with the remarkable association of the Gajapati with the Lord as ‘Adyasevak’ which is unique. The association between the Lord and royalty has earned respect and reverence for the Gajapati.

The distinctive aspect of linkage based on the doctrine of surrender and subordination, was an innovative experiment in statecraft which helped in securing continued trust of people and expanding the kingdom. Kapilendra Deb’s regime was the pinnacle of Odia glory and grandeur when the kingdom stretched from Ganges up to Cauvery river.

The long history of Gajapati is an important regional history which people ought to know. There is a need to bring historical facts and facets into public domain. A rich history deserves attention of students, teachers and general public. The author’s attempt to present and project the tradition and its myriad

narratives is a praiseworthy attempt, the Chief Minister said.