‘Ethics’ now a compulsory subject for Plus III students

Published: 19th December 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The under-graduate (UG) students in Odisha will now study ‘Ethics and Values’ as one of their compulsory subjects from the current academic session. 

The Higher Education department which released the first book of the new subject on Saturday, stated that it will be studied in all six semesters at Plus III level for which the department will come up with six units. Each unit will carry 25 marks and students will be taught and examined for a total 150 marks in three years. 

The new subject of study, intended at nurturing human values among youth and making them good human beings, has been prepared by the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) and will be compulsory for all disciplines, Arts, Science and Commerce. 

The subject has been prepared as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and it will deal with practical aspects of ethics and value systems in the society and help students in taking decisions in their day-to-day life. 

OSHEC vice chairman Ashok Das said the course has been prepared as an ability enhancement compulsory course module and approved by all State-run universities in their Board of Studies. Soft copy of the book will be available on oshec.in and vtputkal.odisha.gov.in websites. The department has also prepared video lectures of the subject which can be downloaded from the website free of cost.

