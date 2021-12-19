Flights to Koraput, Kalahandi likely to start by March

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Air connectivity to Koraput and Kalahandi districts will become a reality early next year.The GSEC Monarch and Deccan Aviation Pvt Ltd will operate flights to Jeypore in Koraput and Utkela in Kalahandi under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi told The New Indian Express that the flight operations will commence at Jeypore and Utkela airports by March next year. The department will apply for Jeypore airport’s licence to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by January or February.

GSEC Monarch will launch flight operations from Bhubaneswar to Raipur via Utkela. The flight will return to Bhubaneswar from Raipur via Utkela. It will also start operations from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam via Jeypore. In its return trip, the flight will leave from Visakhapatnam, reach Jeypore and then proceed towards Bhubaneswar.

Padhi on Friday held a review meeting with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Odisha Fire Service and officers of other establishments regarding commencement of flight operations at both the airports. “Works like runway centerline markings, training manpower and documentations will be completed in the coming days before we apply for Jeypore airport’s license,” Padhi said.

The State government is carefully undertaking the work in Jeypore airport as DGCA had earlier rejected the application to grant licence due to some shortcomings. “COVID-19 pandemic was the major reason behind the delay and it took almost two years for us to comply with all the instructions of DGCA to obtain license for Jeypore airport,” he added.

The Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) will deploy its personnel at both the airports. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier this year requested the personal intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in expediting strengthening of aviation infrastructure in Odisha. Scindia had said that Jeypore and Utkela airports need to be developed at the earliest by the State government for operations of UDAN flights.