Naveen inaugurates O-hub for start-ups

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated O-hub, a flagship initiative of the State government to support start-up formation and subsequent scale-up. 

Published: 19th December 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated O-hub, a flagship initiative of the State government to support start-up formation and subsequent scale-up. The hub aims to mobilise start-up investment of Rs 100 crore per year through venture capitalists, angel networks, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), State and Central government departments, agencies and public sector undertakings.

The incubation hub is located in the Special Economic Zone at Patia on the outskirts of the Capital city and offers 1.5 lakh sq feet area with state-of-the art facility and plug-n-play infrastructure to support 
start-up activities within the State. 

The Chief Minister said O-hub will facilitate 200 start-ups every year in diverse sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, information and communication technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality/virtual reality, internet of things, handlooms and handicrafts, agri-tech and many more. 

Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi said that the O-hub is a great platform to celebrate start-ups and provide an investor ecosystem in the State. The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book on Start-up Odisha on the occasion.

