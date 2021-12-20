STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP meets to chalk out blueprint for Bhubaneswar civic polls

The meeting chaired by BJP’s Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh decided to take up the issue of defunct drainage network, poor implementation of smart city projects and increasing crime cases.

Published: 20th December 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   The Bhubaneswar unit of BJP on Saturday convened its executive meeting to chalk the blueprint for the upcoming civic polls in the Captial city. The meeting chaired by BJP’s Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh decided to take up the issue of defunct drainage network, poor implementation of smart city projects and increasing crime cases, among other issues faced by the public to counter ruling BJD.

BJP State unit president Samir Mohanty and Bhubaneswar MP and party’s national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi also attended the meeting. Singh alleged that the BJD government has tried to hoodwink people by promising `1,000 crore grant for construction and renovation of drainage system in the Capital. He also alleged that the work on Janpath road which started four years back under the Smart City project is yet to be completed. The saffron party leaders also resolved to highlight lack of social security coverage for the slum dwellers in the city during the BJD regime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar BJP Bhubaneswar civic polls
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp