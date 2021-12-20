BJP meets to chalk out blueprint for Bhubaneswar civic polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar unit of BJP on Saturday convened its executive meeting to chalk the blueprint for the upcoming civic polls in the Captial city. The meeting chaired by BJP’s Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh decided to take up the issue of defunct drainage network, poor implementation of smart city projects and increasing crime cases, among other issues faced by the public to counter ruling BJD.

BJP State unit president Samir Mohanty and Bhubaneswar MP and party’s national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi also attended the meeting. Singh alleged that the BJD government has tried to hoodwink people by promising `1,000 crore grant for construction and renovation of drainage system in the Capital. He also alleged that the work on Janpath road which started four years back under the Smart City project is yet to be completed. The saffron party leaders also resolved to highlight lack of social security coverage for the slum dwellers in the city during the BJD regime.