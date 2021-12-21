Bhubaneswar hosts Mrs and Miss India Global 2021 contest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Smrutira Odisha charitable trust, a non-profit organisation, organised Mrs and Miss India Global 2021 contest at Hotel Taj Vivanta on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The event saw participation of a number of achievers and personalities from different walks of life including corporate dignitaries, Ollywood celebrities and renowned fashion models who joined together to celebrate the best of fashion and creative talent.

Tamana Das was crowned as winner in the Miss India global category, followed by Varsha Soni and Pujarani Nayak as second and third. Similarly, Nisha Soni Satapathy secured the first position in Mrs India Global category, while Bandana Patra and Anuja Nayak bagged second and third positions respectively.

Pareen Somani, Mona Mishra and Sabita Parida won the first, second and third positions respectively in Classic category. The winners were awarded by Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro who appreciated Smrutira Odisha for its initiative. Most of the winners wore outfits designed for them by Zeenat Designer Studio. Fashion designer and president of Smrutira Odisha Zaheeda Ahmed was present.