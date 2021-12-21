STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD MPs meet Union Minister Giriraj, discuss PMAY(G) work

Senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded 1.84 lakh houses for cyclone Fani-hit families under the PMAY(G).

Published: 21st December 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJD MPs on Monday, December 20, 2021, met Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Giriraj Singh in New Delhi to discuss demands of the State relating to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and MGNREGS. 

Senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded 1.84 lakh houses for cyclone Fani-hit families under the PMAY(G). In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, the Chief Minister had reminded him of the commitment he had made in May 2019 to allot five lakh PMAY-G (Special) houses to families affected by the cyclone and said there are 1.84 lakh families whose houses were damaged by it. 

Besides, the Chief Minister had demanded enhancement of the labour budget of Odisha under the MGNREGS to 25 crore person days for the year 2021-22. The meeting was very fruitful, sources said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD MP BJD Giriraj Singh PMAY MGNREGS PMAYG
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp