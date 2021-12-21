BJD MPs meet Union Minister Giriraj, discuss PMAY(G) work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJD MPs on Monday, December 20, 2021, met Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatiraj Giriraj Singh in New Delhi to discuss demands of the State relating to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and MGNREGS.

Senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had demanded 1.84 lakh houses for cyclone Fani-hit families under the PMAY(G). In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, the Chief Minister had reminded him of the commitment he had made in May 2019 to allot five lakh PMAY-G (Special) houses to families affected by the cyclone and said there are 1.84 lakh families whose houses were damaged by it.

Besides, the Chief Minister had demanded enhancement of the labour budget of Odisha under the MGNREGS to 25 crore person days for the year 2021-22. The meeting was very fruitful, sources said.