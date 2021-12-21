BJD to celebrate foundation day on Dec 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With panchayat elections likely to be held early next year, the 25th foundation day celebrations of the BJD on December 26 has assumed significance. In a message to all the office bearers and senior leaders, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday, December 20, 2021, said that the foundation day will be celebrated at all the blocks across the State in the presence of the elected representatives and members of youth, student and women wings of the party.

The celebrations should be attended by all the panchayat presidents, block coordinators, zone coordinators, zone committee and panchayat committee members, Naveen said. The Chief Minister will join the event from Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm and address the party members on the day.

The foundation day celebrations will be organised at the party headquarters this year as the Covid-19 pandemic is on the wane. Naveen asked the party leaders to dedicate themselves to the service of people and gain their confidence to serve them in a better way.