BJP seeks help from Union Agri Minister Tomar in PMFBY cancellation in Odisha's Bargarh

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP has drawn the attention of the Centre to rejection of crop insurance registration of over 5,000 farmers enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Bargarh district.

BJP MP from Kalahandi Basanta Panda and the party’s State Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit met Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum requesting records from the private insurance company responsible for depriving 5,600 farmers of the scheme.

Panda said the affected farmers had enrolled for the crop insurance scheme in kharif season by the stipulated date of July 31, 2021. As per the rules of the scheme, the registration for claiming crop insurance is subject to rejection within a month if the claimant has provided any false information.

The affected farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the unseasonal rains came to know that their registration was rendered invalid by the insurance company when they approached for claims, said Purohit.

He alleged the insurance company illegally rejected the registration of the farmers most of whom belong to Padampur sub-division sometime after November 15. Panda said Tomar has directed officials concerned of his Ministry to collect a report from the insurance company. 

