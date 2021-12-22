STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: 4 foreign returnees test positive, containment back 

BMC has proposed SUM Hospital to create a separate ward for treatment of those infected with Omicron variant
 

People violating Covid norm by not wearing face masks at Unit-II market in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

People violating Covid norm by not wearing face masks at Unit-II market in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Containment measures returned to the State Capital on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, after four foreign returnees tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 48 hours. 

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared two houses in Jayadurga Nagar area of Bomikhal in the city as micro-containment zones after two returnees from United Kingdom (UK) tested positive for the virus though genome sequencing of their test samples is yet to be conducted to detect if they are infected with Omicron. Similarly, another house in VSS Nagar was also declared as micro-containment zone following detection of multiple Covid cases. “The move was essential to contain transmission in the city,” said BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh. 

The civic body had put them under isolation after their return on December 16.  As per BMC’s order, no person will be allowed to move in or out of the two houses declared as micro-containment zone till further orders. After testing positive on Sunday, the duo was admitted to SUM Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH), while their contact tracing has been completed by the civic body. 

BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical assistance to members of the houses. A dedicated medical expert has also been engaged to monitor the health condition of the family members of the two persons during the containment period. 

Apart from the two UK returnees, the civic body has also decided to declare houses of two Nigeria returnees who tested positive for Covid-19 on the day, as micro-containment zone. They will also be admitted to the SUM DCH and the genome sequencing for Omicron conducted as per norms. 

Singh said in view of detection of two cases of Omicron, the BMC has proposed SUM to create a separate ward for treatment of those detected with the new variant.  Notably, over 1,000 persons from abroad, including 360 from  Omicron’at risk’ countries have returned to the Capital since November 16. 
However, around 300 samples of returnees from ‘at risk’ countries had tested negative, while the rest had been under minimum eight days isolation. 

Preventive measures

  • Two houses in Bomikhal and one in VSS Nagar declared micro-containment zones 
  • Two UK returnees residing in Bomikhal were put under isolation on December 16 
  • After testing positive, the duo was admitted to SUM DCH 
  • BMC will supply essentials to people residing in the houses 
