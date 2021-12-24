Process to appoint 11,400 teachers begins in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has initiated the process for the recruitment of 11,403 teachers in public high schools.

The recruitment process is expected to be completed by April, 2022, a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. The appointment of teachers was started following the ‘school transformation’ programme under which more than 1,700 schools across the State were reconstructed as a part of the 5T initiative. This is for the first time that appointment of such a large number of teachers has been made to fill up vacancies across the State.

The CMO said that 3,462 teacher posts have been approved keeping in view the increase in the number of candidates. The examination and service rules have also been eased to allow more candidates to participate in the recruitment process. As many as 6,131 secondary school teachers were inducted on December 16 as part of the programme.

The State government is committed to the smooth completion of the teacher recruitment process within four months, the CMO said and added that the next phase of recruitment will be started after that with the aim to transform the State’s school education sector.