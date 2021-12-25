STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antigen test mandatory to enter Bhubaneswar churches for Christmas celebrations

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in its order stated that the maximum gathering inside a church at any point of time will not exceed 50.

Bhubaneswar Christmas, Odisha candles

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People willing to attend Christmas celebrations in city churches on Saturday will have to undergo a rapid antigen test. Only those testing negative will be allowed inside the churches.

This was announced by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. The civic body will make provision for the test in front of all the churches in the city.

An order to this effect was issued by the civic body shortly after the State government imposed restrictions to prevent large gatherings for celebration of Christmas and in churches and public places.

The Municipal Corporation in its order stated that the maximum gathering inside a church at any point of time will not exceed 50. Besides, all Covid safety norms including six feet distance from one another will be strictly followed on the church premises. “Church authorities will have to ensure that social distancing is maintained and Covid appropriate behaviour followed properly,” the BMC order stated.

The civic body also ordered that as per the direction of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, there will be blanket ban on celebration of Zero Night and New Year welcome parties in the city hotels, restaurants, clubs, parks, kalyan mandaps and convention halls between December 31 and January 2. BMC advised people to celebrate in their home without any mass gathering.

