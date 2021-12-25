STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Use 3-ply or N95 mask, advises Odisha government

Districts asked to keep beds, ICUs, ventilators ready in the dedicated Covid hospitals 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the detection of four cases of the Omicron variant, the Odisha government has advised people to use three-ply or N95 face masks while going out to prevent Covid infection.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr. Rama Raman Mohanty said Omicron is five times more transmissible than the previous variants including Delta.

“Although several studies have undermined its severity, considering the transmissibility, people should remain extra cautious. Use of three-ply or N-95 face mask can only prevent the spread of the infection. A single-layer mask or cloth mask can not prevent it,” he said.

The Health authorities said instructions have already been issued to districts to keep beds, ICUs and ventilators ready in the dedicated Covid hospitals to tackle the next wave if it comes due to the highly 
transmissible Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the State government has ramped up vaccination in the rural areas where coverage is low. So far, 2.88 crore people have been administered at least one dose and 1.6 crore people have been fully vaccinated.

Of the targeted 3.25 crore eligible age-appropriate population, 37 lakh people have not yet taken a single dose. This apart, 31 lakh people have not taken their second dose.

Director of Family Welfare Dr. Bijay Panigrahi said door-to-door vaccination drive is going on in full swing across the state and identification of people, who have not taken their second dose, is on. 
The State has recorded 141 new cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. 

