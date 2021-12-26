COVID-19: Revellers throw caution to the wind in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restrictions on mass gathering on Christmas imposed by the State government went for a toss in the Capital city with unmanageable crowding witnessed at malls and markets to enjoy the celebrations on Saturday. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police turned a blind eye to the blatant violations.

Even with the fear of the super mutant Omicron variant looming large, public spaces were teeming with crowds and chaotic traffic snarls.

Malls were overflowing with festive revellers and similar was the scene at cinema halls with only a few wearing their masks and none following the safe distance rule.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had said that Christmas celebration should be carried out by strictly following Covid-19 protocols and any other specific conditions imposed by the district collectors and municipal commissioners taking into consideration the local situation. Despite the directive, there was no enforcement inside the malls and markets.

While all malls were decorated on the occasion of Christmas, one of them had also organised a carol for visitors.

Police had a tough time managing the traffic near a mall in Rasulgarh owing to the crowd. Besides, due to the crowded roadside eateries near Kochilei haat, vehicular movement was hit for over three hours on Palasuni road, the round-about in Rasulgarh, Cuttack Road, and others.

Sources said the traffic jam began at about 4 pm when people started visiting the mall. Traffic personnel were deployed at various points in Rasulgarh but to no avail.