STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Revellers throw caution to the wind in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police turned a blind eye to the blatant violations.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas revellers violate COVID norms at a mall in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Christmas revellers violate COVID norms at a mall in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The restrictions on mass gathering on Christmas imposed by the State government went for a toss in the Capital city with unmanageable crowding witnessed at malls and markets to enjoy the celebrations on Saturday. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police turned a blind eye to the blatant violations.

Even with the fear of the super mutant Omicron variant looming large, public spaces were teeming with crowds and chaotic traffic snarls.

Malls were overflowing with festive revellers and similar was the scene at cinema halls with only a few wearing their masks and none following the safe distance rule.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had said that Christmas celebration should be carried out by strictly following Covid-19 protocols and any other specific conditions imposed by the district collectors and municipal commissioners taking into consideration the local situation. Despite the directive, there was no enforcement inside the malls and markets. 

While all malls were decorated on the occasion of Christmas, one of them had also organised a carol for visitors.

Police had a tough time managing the traffic near a mall in Rasulgarh owing to the crowd. Besides, due to the crowded roadside eateries near Kochilei haat, vehicular movement was hit for over three hours on Palasuni road, the round-about in Rasulgarh, Cuttack Road, and others. 

Sources said the traffic jam began at about 4 pm when people started visiting the mall. Traffic personnel were deployed at various points in Rasulgarh but to no avail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Coronavirus
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp