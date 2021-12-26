STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Muted Christmas celebration in Bhubaneswar

Christmas celebrations across churches in the city were muted and prayers held in virtual mode to prevent crowding of the premises on Saturday.

Published: 26th December 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Christmas celebrations across churches in the city were muted and prayers held in virtual mode to prevent crowding of the premises on Saturday.

The Church of Christ (Union Church) at Lokseva Marg did not open its gate to the worshippers citing that it would be difficult on the part of the church administration in handling the crowd. Instead, it switched to online celebrations and live streamed Christmas mass on YouTube for the second consecutive year.  

“Given the gathering limit of 50 persons at any point of time, it would have been extremely difficult on our part to manage the crowd, as close to 1,000 people attend the holy mass in our church in each sitting,” said one of the members of the church administration.

Vincent’s Catholic Church, Satyanagar also stopped entry of worshippers after 12.30 pm. Father Ajaya Sabhasundar said they also had to keep the midnight mass prayer low-key and reschedule it to Friday evening following the State government’s restriction on Christmas and New Year celebration in view of Omicron.

The BMC had made provision for rapid antigen tests in the churches that had remained open on the day. People testing negative were allowed to enter the churches.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Christmas
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp