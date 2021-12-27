STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Power to install seven EV charging stations in Bhubaneswar

The company will be required to make the charging stations operational within three months of the agreement.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has chosen Tata Power for installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at seven locations across the city in the first phase. A BSCL official said Tata Power was selected for the work following completion of the tender process.

"An agreement will be signed between BSCL and Tata Power this week after which the contract will be awarded to the firm," he said. The company will be required to make the charging stations operational within three months of the agreement.

The EV charging stations in the first phase will come up near Krishna Plaza in CRP square, DN Regalia mall in Patrapada, Esplanade Mall in Rasulgarh, Sum Hospital and KIIT area. Both KIIT area and Esplanade Mall will have two charging stations - one normal and one fast - each.

The remaining three locations will have normal charging stations. This apart, Krishna Plaza and Esplanade Mall charging stations will have three EV chargers each, while the remaining will have one EV charger each. Seven more EV charging stations are likely to be set up in the city in next phase. 

