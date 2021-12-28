Odisha cyber police stations ready, manpower remains concern

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police’s decision to create 14 new cybercrime and economic offences (CC&EO) police stations is a good move in view of the growing incidence of online frauds but a serious poser on its effectiveness could be lack of manpower.

The Home department has sanctioned posts of 14 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors and as many assistant sub-inspectors (communication) for the CC&EO police stations in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, Cuttack UPD, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir and Kandhamal. Another 28 constables (communication) and 56 constable posts too have sanctioned.

According to Section 78 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, a police officer not below the rank of an inspector can investigate any offence under this Act.

When the IT Act was passed in 2000, DSPs were designated as police officers to investigate such crimes but in 2008, the law was amended to allow only inspectors and above rank officers to investigate the cases.

This means, only inspector-ranked officers will not only have to head CC&EO police stations but also investigate cases registered under the IT Act putting them under tremendous pressure given the technical nature of work. “The State government should appoint at least two more inspector rank officers in each CC&EO police station for their smooth functioning,” sources in State Police told The New Indian Express.

Last month alone, 13 cases of cyber fraud cases were registered by Bhubaneswar Urban Police District’s cyber help desk.

The cell received 246 calls from citizens related to cyber fraud during the period. In 2020, Odisha reported the highest number of women-related cyber crimes registered under the Information Technology Act.

Since cyber crimes have increased in recent times, just one inspector rank officer will face huge difficulty in investigating such offences in CC&EO police stations,” sources said. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Odisha topped the country with 526 cybercrimes related to women. It also recorded the fifth-highest number of cybercrimes related to children.

Low manpower resources apart, trained hands for CC&EO police stations that necessitate specific technical skills will be another challenge.

However, DGP Abhay asserted that manpower is not going to be a problem, although the State Police created all the 154 posts by abolishing positions in other wings. “This is just the beginning. Though 14 inspectors will investigate the cases, the Sis will assist them,” he said.