Odisha to set up Covid vaccination camps in schools, colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to set up vaccination centres in selected schools and colleges for inoculation of teenagers, aged 15 to 18, for whom the registration process will begin soon. As per the Centre’s guideline, Covaxin will be administered to teenagers and the drive will start from January 3. As per the initial estimate received from districts, the State has around 25.53 lakh teenagers in the selected age group.

Director of Family Welfare Dr. Bijay Panigrahi said camps will be held in schools and colleges to cover the age-appropriate teenagers apart from the regular session sites. Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been asked to make arrangements as per the need, he said.

The eligible teenagers will have to register on the CoWIN portal. They can register through an existing CoWIN account or use a new one with a unique mobile number. The fully vaccinated healthcare and frontline workers as well as elderly people above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities will also get their booster shots. For those aged 60 and above, the ‘precaution doses’ will be given on doctor’s advice.

“The booster dose can only be taken nine months after the administration of the second dose. The prioritisation and sequencing of the precaution dose will be based on the completion of nine months from the date of administration of second dose, he said.

Those eligible for ‘precaution doses’ will be able to register for the shot via their existing CoWIN account. The system will auto alert beneficiaries when they become eligible for the booster shot. Appointments can also be booked on-site.

“The State has around 52.37 lakh people in 60 plus age group. But only those with co-morbidities will be able to take the booster dose. We are expecting the guidance note from the Centre whether they will get the same vaccine or can interchange,” Dr. Panigrahi said. As many as 2600 functional session sites are there in 30 districts besides, eight mobile teams in each block. The training of verifiers and vaccinators to inoculate the children has been completed.