Only 63 per cent cases closed by Bhubaneswar Police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High pendency of sensitive police cases has always been a concern in the state capital and 2021 was no different. The 23 police stations in Bhubaneswar Urban Police District registered 8,473 cases between January and November this year and managed to close only 5,398 of them.

As per data shared by the city police on Monday, as many as 32 murders were reported till November end this year along with nine dacoity cases, 547 robbery, 426 burglary, 1,880 theft, 791 swindling, 73 rioting and 108 rape. Out of the total reported cases, police closed nine of murder, four of dacoity, 393 of robbery, 283 of burglary, 1,355 of theft, 254 of swindling, 30 of rioting and 77 of rape.

The total pendency also includes those related to motor vehicle accidents under Bhubaneswar UPD. As many as 532 motor vehicle accidents were reported between January and November and of them, 440 cases have been closed.

Senior officers attributed the pendency of cases to police personnel performing both investigation and maintenance of law and order in the state capital. Many Commissionerate Police organisations in the country have separated their investigation and law and order wings to overcome this problem and to ensure the probe of serious offences is carried out thoroughly and in a time-bound manner.