e-office launched in Bhubaneswar's Utkal University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To bring in transparency in administration, the Utkal University launched e-office system on Wednesday.

Launching the initiative, Vice-Chancellor of the university Sabita Acharya said that e-office is an effective tool for transparency, efficiency and accountability. Under the 5T initiative, e-office which has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be implemented by Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) - a society under GA department.

In February this year, the Higher Education department had asked all its 12 public universities to implement the e-office system. Under it, digital workplaces will be created and files would be stored in the cloud as a result of which, they cannot be tampered with.

Utkal University is the third varsity in the State to implement the e-office system after Ravenshaw University , Cuttack, and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada. CMGI project coordinator Pinaki Mohanty said that the e-Office is a very convenient system for the employees and it will reduce their work load.