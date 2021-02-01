Digital door numbering to begin today in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch the much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) system on a pilot basis in three wards of the city on Monday. The project aims to create a uniform address system for all urban dwellings using geo-spatial technology and combining them with standard methodologies in street address and door numbering.

Under the project, each house will be given an alphanumeric code. This will be the first hand identification number which will contain information on exact location of the property with coded details of its address, nearby landmark, sub-road and main road.

Though the civic body had signed agreements with two firms, Navayuga Spatial Technologies Pvt Ltd and Zipper Pvt Ltd, in June last year for its implementation, the project remained stalled for months due to Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated `3.97 crore will be spent for the digital numbering of all the properties in the city along with operation and maintenance of the service for a year.

Municipal deputy commissioner for revenue Srimanta Mishra said initially ward no. 6 in North Zone, 23 in South West Zone and 30 in South East zone will be covered under the project in the first phase. The DDN system will be applicable both for residential houses and commercial properties.

Mishra said the alphanumeric code will be a geo-tagged digital address synced with all civic records. It will help in locating the exact address of the property and collection of property/holding tax and fees of other chargeable services. The system will give a boost to the civic body’s revenue collection, he added.

Officials said the project has been planned to be implemented in all 67 wards of the Capital city.