STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Digital door numbering to begin today in Bhubaneswar

The DDN system will be applicable both for residential houses and commercial properties. 

Published: 01st February 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch the much-awaited digital door numbering (DDN) system on a pilot basis in three wards of the city on Monday. The project aims to create a uniform address system for all urban dwellings using geo-spatial technology and combining them with standard methodologies in street address and door numbering.

Under the project, each house will be given an alphanumeric code. This will be the first hand identification number which will contain information on exact location of the property with coded details of its address, nearby landmark, sub-road and main road. 

Though the civic body had signed agreements with two firms, Navayuga Spatial Technologies Pvt Ltd and Zipper Pvt Ltd, in June last year for its implementation, the project remained stalled for months due to Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated `3.97 crore will be spent for the digital numbering of all the properties in the city along with operation and maintenance of the service for a year.

Municipal deputy commissioner for revenue Srimanta Mishra said initially ward no. 6 in North Zone, 23 in South West Zone and 30 in South East zone will be covered under the project in the first phase. The DDN system will be applicable both for residential houses and commercial properties. 

Mishra said the alphanumeric code will be a geo-tagged digital address synced with all civic records. It will help in locating the exact address of the property and collection of property/holding tax and fees of other chargeable services. The system will give a boost to the civic body’s revenue collection, he added.
Officials said the project has been planned to be implemented in all 67 wards of the Capital city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar digital door numbering BMC
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp