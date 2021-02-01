'Mo Khata' initiative: BMC to boost production of organic manure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to upscale production of organic fertiliser under ‘Mo Khata’ initiative by engaging another 200 vans for door-to-door collection of waste in the city.

The decision came following a significant rise in sale of organic manure produced at eight micro composting centres (MCCs) in the city. The civic body is likely to rope in self-help groups (SHGs) to operate the vehicles.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said 100 electric and as many diesel vans having separate space for dry and wet waste will be procured for the purpose. The procurement process has already started and the vans will be flagged off by February, he said.Sources said 40 vans will be introduced in the first phase. While the move will boost production of organic manure and garbage collection, it will also help in improving the city’s ranking in the Swachh Sarvekshan.

This apart, the civic body has decided to make more number of MCCs functional at different wards. At present, the city has eight micro composting sites where organic manure is being produced. While the BMC plans to set up 43 MCCs across the city in phases, two more centres will be made functional by mid-February.

The ‘Mo Khata’ initiative was launched in second week of January as a ‘wealth from waste’ project for optimum utilisation of bio-degradable waste in the State Capital. In the last week, the civic body has sold around 500 bags of compost, each weighing 5 kg, and received pre-orders for another 25 quintal from various horticulture farms and individuals. The BMC has fixed the price at Rs 125 for 5 kg and Rs 445 for 20 kg organic manure. However, there is a discount of Rs 25 on 5 kg bag and Rs 45 on 20 kg packet. People can order the compost on mobile phone number 7815042331 for home delivery.