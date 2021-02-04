Cops bring Rakesh to Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prime accused in the alleged murder of Jaharaphula Nayak, Rakesh Swain, was brought to Bhubaneswar by Jajpur Police on Wednesday for further inquiry into the sensational case.

Police said the accused was taken to the lodge in Dharma Vihar where he had stayed with the victim on January 26 night.

He was also taken to other spots in the city which he had visited along with Jharaphula. Apart from the CCTV footage of the lodge, a video of Rakesh and Jharaphula visiting a food counter in the city is also doing rounds on the social media. Sources said the police have received the victim’s postmortem report which has confirmed that her death is a case of homicide.

Police are probing whether Rakesh offered the girl any poisonous substance without her knowledge leading to her death. As there is no external injury on her body, the police have sent her viscera to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for examination. The accused reportedly found Jharaphula, who was a student of Ramadevi Women’s University, in an unconscious state in the hotel room on January 27 morning.

Later, Rakesh called one of his associates and they then allegedly went all the way to Jajpur on the two-wheeler and dumped the body at a roadside in Kuakhia. The prime accused’s associate is still at large and attempts are on to trace him. Jajpur police have brought Rakesh on three-day remand for further questioning him in connection with the case.