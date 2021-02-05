Central Archaeological Survey of India team inspects Ekamra Kshetra, Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after inspecting the land around Suka-Sari temple complex where structures were demolished by the BDA-BMC in violation of heritage protection laws, a two-member Central team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday examined other monuments in the Ekamra Kshetra besides, visiting Puri and Konark that are also a part of the state’s heritage development plan.

The Joint DGs Sanjay Manjul and TJ Alone along with officials of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, visited the Lingaraj temple and the areas surrounding it where the BDA-BMC demolition drive was carried out.

​Amid allegations that sculptures on the plinth of Sari temple were damaged during the demolition of Sanskrit college on the north of the temple by civic body, Joint DG Alone inspected them after scientific cleaning by local ASI archaeologists.

Later in the day, they surveyed the area surrounding the Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath temple where the State government is developing heritage corridor in the 75 metre radius.

Apart from modern constructions, mutts like Languli Mutt, Emar Mutt and Bada Akhada Mutt were demolished by the Puri administration for the project, a move that was protested by even the Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya.

Subsequently, the team visited Sun temple at Konark where Odisha government has planned a heritage corridor project. On the day, the Puri administration held a meeting of all stakeholders for the Konark project.

Manjul said they will submit a report to the DG-ASI V Vidyavathi seeking her intervention into the development plans of the state government in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark.

The ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, will devise the course of action for excavation of two acre site near Suka-Sari temple based on the DG’s response.