STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Central Archaeological Survey of India team inspects Ekamra Kshetra, Puri

The ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, will devise the course of action for excavation of two acre site near Suka-Sari temple based on the DG’s response. 

Published: 05th February 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

ASI archaeologists cleaning the Sari temple in Bhubaneswar.

ASI archaeologists cleaning the Sari temple in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after inspecting the land around Suka-Sari temple complex where structures were demolished by the BDA-BMC in violation of heritage protection laws, a two-member Central team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday examined other monuments in the Ekamra Kshetra besides, visiting Puri and Konark that are also a part of the state’s heritage development plan. 

The Joint DGs Sanjay Manjul and TJ Alone along with officials of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, visited the Lingaraj temple and the areas surrounding it where the BDA-BMC demolition  drive was carried out.

​Amid allegations that sculptures on the plinth of Sari temple were damaged during the demolition of Sanskrit college on the north of the temple by civic body, Joint DG Alone inspected them after scientific cleaning by local ASI archaeologists.

Later in the day, they surveyed the area surrounding the Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath temple where the  State government is developing heritage corridor in the 75 metre radius. 

Apart from modern constructions, mutts like Languli Mutt, Emar Mutt and Bada Akhada Mutt were demolished by the Puri administration for the project, a  move that was protested by even the Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya. 

Subsequently, the team visited Sun temple at Konark where Odisha government has planned a heritage corridor project. On the day, the Puri administration held a meeting of all stakeholders for the Konark project. 

Manjul said they will submit a report to the DG-ASI V Vidyavathi seeking her intervention into the development plans of the state government in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark.

The ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle, will devise the course of action for excavation of two acre site near Suka-Sari temple based on the DG’s response. 

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASI Suka-Sari temple Archaeological Survey of India Ekamra Kshetra
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp