Two IPS officers empanelled for ADG-level posts at Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two IPS officers of Odisha cadre YB Khurania and Sudhanshu Sarangi were empanelled for ADG-level posts at the Centre on Thursday.

While Khurania is currently posted as IG (Personnel) at Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in New Delhi, Sarangi is the Police Commissioner of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The appointment committee of the Cabinet approved the empanelment of 13 IPS officers, including 1990 batch officers Khurania and Sarangi, of various State cadres for holding posts at the Centre.