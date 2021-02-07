STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahanadi Tribunal: Info format could not be finalised

The common information format for sharing information between states could not be finalised during the hearing of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal on Friday.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  The common information format for sharing information between states could not be finalised during the hearing of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal on Friday. Friday’s hearing could be the last as the three year tenure of the Tribunal is coming to an end. The next hearing has been fixed on March 13 though the tenure will expire on March 12. The next hearing will be held if the Tribunal gets an extension of two more years which is very much likely, sources said.

Even as the tenure of the Tribunal is going to be over, several meetings between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over sharing of Mahanadi river water have so far failed to yield any result. Sources said finalisation of the common information format is important as it deals with 61 subjects related to the dispute.

One of the major concerns of the government is that the Tribunal did not give a stay order restraining the Chhattisgarh from construction of barrages on the upstream of the river during its tenure.  Alleging that there has been no progress in resolving the dispute between the two states even after 19 hearings of the Tribunal, convenor of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan  (MBA) Sudarsan Das said if things progress in such a state, Odisha is not going to get any justice from its verdict.

He threatened that the MBA will launch an agitation if the government does not take steps to correct the situation. The BJP and Congress had recently expressed concern over the issue by raising questions on the steps taken by the government to ensure that rights of Odisha are protected. 

