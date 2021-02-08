Six held for sex trafficking in persons with disabilities centre in Bhubaneshwar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate police on Sunday arrested six persons including a senior section officer of the district social security office at Khurda in connection with the alleged sex racket running from a training centre for persons with disabilities (PwDs) at Palaspalli here.

The accused are Suresh Chandra Behera of Palaspalli, Rakesh Kumar Sarangi of Niali, Umesh Chandra Routray of Gandamunda, Sangram Keshari Das of Mendhasal, Basanti Sahoo of CDA in Cuttack and Sanjukta Meher of Pandara. While Rakesh and Sanjukta are employees of the training centre, Sangram is a senior section officer at the district social security office at Khurda.

Basanti, who ran the sex racket along with Umesh, had sent a woman to the training centre to develop illicit relationship with Sangram. After an objectionable video of the woman and Sangram went viral on social media, the former lodged a complaint with Airport police on the day basing which a case was registered.

On the other hand, Sanjukta had lodged a complaint against Suresh, the secretary of the centre, in November last year for outraging her modesty and cheating her to the tune of Rs 4 lakh. He had been absconding since a case was filed against him by Airport police in the connection. On February 1, the police had arrested another woman employee of the centre.