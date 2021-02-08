STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Six held for sex trafficking in persons with disabilities centre in Bhubaneshwar

While Rakesh and Sanjukta are employees of the training centre, Sangram is a senior section officer at the district social security office at Khurda. 

Published: 08th February 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate police on Sunday arrested six persons including a senior section officer of the district social security office at Khurda in connection with the alleged sex racket running from a training centre for persons with disabilities (PwDs) at Palaspalli here.

The accused are Suresh Chandra Behera of Palaspalli, Rakesh Kumar Sarangi of Niali, Umesh Chandra Routray of Gandamunda, Sangram Keshari Das of Mendhasal, Basanti Sahoo of CDA in Cuttack and Sanjukta Meher of Pandara. While Rakesh and Sanjukta are employees of the training centre, Sangram is a senior section officer at the district social security office at Khurda. 

Basanti, who ran the sex racket along with Umesh, had sent a woman to the training centre to develop illicit relationship with Sangram. After an objectionable video of the woman and Sangram went viral on social media, the former lodged a complaint with Airport police on the day basing which a case was registered.

On the other hand, Sanjukta had lodged a complaint against Suresh, the secretary of the centre, in November last year for outraging her modesty and cheating her to the tune of Rs 4 lakh. He had been absconding since a case was filed against him by Airport police in the connection. On February 1, the police had arrested another woman employee of the centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sex trafficking persons with disabilities
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp