Tiger cub paralysis leaves Nandankanan Zoo authorities worried

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Diagnosis of paralysis in two tiger cubs over the last one week is giving sleepless night to veterinarians at the Nandankanan Zoo here.The two cubs, born to white tigress Sneha on January 2, 2020, were named Laba and Kusha during the zoo’s foundation day celebration on December 29 last year. A medical team including zoo veterinarians and experts from Centre for Wildlfe Health (CWH) in OUAT is carrying out treatment of the cubs.

Sources said Laba, the one-year-old male cub, had been limping in its left hind limb since January 26. However, he has been able to walk after improvement in his lameness. His treatment is continuing by zoo veterinarians under the supervision of the CWH experts.

Kusha, the other cub and the sibling of Laba, is yet to become stable. It suddenly developed paralysis on both of its hind limbs on January 27 and unable to walk since then. It is undergoing treatment at an isolation ward in the zoo. Kusha has started taking weight on its hind limbs but not been able to walk.The medical team is continuously monitoring the health condition of both the cubs, said Zoo deputy director Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

Officials at CWH said both cubs have been found to be suffering from posterior paralysis but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.Experts said big cats can suffer from paralysis due to various reasons including genetic problem, disease, nutrition deficiency or infection caused due to injury or food toxicity that affect their nervous system in a way that causes loss of muscle functioning. Preliminary blood report of the cubs sent to CWH has, so far, found a high infection rate.

“The samples have shown that neutrophil percentage and Total Leucocyte Count was high indicating infection. As none of the cubs had any injury, further analysis is underway to find out the exact cause of infection which led to loss of muscle functioning,” said a CWH expert.