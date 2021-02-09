Nandankanan Zoo gets 18 animals from Mizoram

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park has received 18 animals and reptiles from the Aizawl Zoological Park in Mizoram under its animal exchange programme.

They include a pair of Himalayan black bear and wild dog, three pairs of stump-tailed macaque, a pair of Assam macaque and three pairs of Asian brown tortoise.

Zoo authorities said with this acquisition, Nandankanan now has three additional species added to its inventory. In exchange, the Zoo authorities will give two pairs of common peafowl to Aizawl Zoological Park.

The authorities are also planning to bring two female Asiatic lions from Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in Indore.