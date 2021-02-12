Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita’s PA, associate held over poster trouble

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after “Aparajita Missing” posters were found in parts of the city, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s personal assistant (PA)Dhaneswar Barik and his associate Jyoti Ranjan Panda were arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly thrashing two persons for pasting the pamphlets.

The posters questioning her silence on National Monuments Authority’s draft heritage bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in Ekamra Kshetra were seen across the Capital on Wednesday. Police said Dhaneswar Barik received information about two persons reportedly pasting the posters of Sarangi in banana godown area after which he and his three associates including Panda went to the spot and manhandled the duo.

One of them was identified as Subham Hira of Buddheswari Colony. They also broke Hira’s mobile phone on the spot, a complaint claimed. Sarangi said she was amused that such posters came up when Budget session of Parliament was underway and she was duty-bound to remain present in the Lok Sabha. “I am glad, Bhubaneswar is missing me.

It is a great feeling, indeed. As always, I will be among my people from February 15 onwards,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA and Minister Ashok Chandra Panda took to Twitter and said, “The silence of Bhubaneswar MP on the move to stall Ekarma Kshetra project exposes her sheer commitment to Bhubaneswar development. People of Bhubaneswar will not forgive those hindering the Ekarma Kshetra project.”