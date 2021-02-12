‘Jealous lover’ behind murder of woman in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the cold-blooded murder of a woman, whose decapitated body was found on the outskirts of the city a week back, arresting two persons including her purported lover in the connection. Jealously in relationship is the motive behind the gruesome crime, police said.

While the victim has been identified as Puspalata Raula of Dhirikuti basti in Mancheswar, the accused Angad Das alias Sanjay and Srikant Das alias Chandu belong to Ganjam district. The 28-year-old woman, who was married to one Priti Ranjan Pati of Chakeisiani in December last year, had allegedly continued her relationship with Sanjay. Her marriage to Priti was her second after her earlier husband passed away six years back.

As a widow, Puspalata was staying with her two daughters in her mother’s house at Dhirikuti Basti and developed a relationship with Sanjay, a tenant who resided in the same house. When her mother came to know about it, she asked Sanjay to leave but the relationship continued. Sanjay was allegedly incensed about her marriage and had been carrying the grudge despite Puspalata coming to stay with him for days. A few days before the murder, both had been staying together at his house at Phuleswari basti in Khandagiri.

On February 3 evening, Puspalata was strangled to death by Sanjay. He then contacted his associate Chandu and both hatched a plan to dispose of her body after severing her head to evade identification. Sanjay is the owner and driver of a pick-up vehicle and Srikant is a mason. Giving out the details of the case, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said, after murdering her, Sanjay contacted Chandu and they went to Aiginia market to buy two pairs of surgical gloves and a knife.

“In a bid to avoid the attention of the locals, the duo carried the body in Sanjay’s pick-up vehicle late in the night and dumped it near Andharua-Daspur Road. They beheaded her there and disposed of the severed head at the elephant trench near Khandagiri-Chandaka Road,” said Sarangi. They then went into hiding at Daspalla in Nayagarh.

A team of 20 officers investigated the sensational murder case. The police have recovered the victim’s head and seized the gloves, knife and vehicle used in the crime along with the victim’s mobile phone.

On February 6, Commissionerate Police had announced a cash reward of `50,000 for anyone who identified the victim. The police had circulated her photographs which showed a ‘trishul’ tattoo on her right hand. Seeing the photograph, the mother of the victim identified the body and subsequently, the accused were identified and nabbed.