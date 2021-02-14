STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

85 per cent healthcare workers covered in first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Odisha

Jajpur has achieved highest 94.4 pc of the target followed by Puri and Sambalpur 91.4 pc each, Balasore 91.1 pc, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar 90.3 pc each.

Published: 14th February 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Health department sources said of the enrolled 3,38,700 HCWs, 2,87,442 beneficiaries got the first dose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha fell short of its target in the first phase Covid-19 vaccination as the coverage was 84.9 per cent (pc) in the State. The drive for inoculation of first dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers (HCWs) ended on Saturday.  

Health department sources said of the enrolled 3,38,700 HCWs, 2,87,442 beneficiaries got the first dose. The inoculation, which was supposed to be ended on February 10, was extended for three days.  Jajpur has achieved highest 94.4 pc of the target followed by Puri and Sambalpur 91.4 pc each, Balasore 91.1 pc, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar 90.3 pc each.

Cuttack had the lowest coverage of 70.4 pc and Rayagada achieved 78.9 pc of the target. Highest 32,774 HCWs, including 24,135 in Bhubaneswar, were enrolled in Khurda district and 28,699 among them including 21,554 in the Capital City have been vaccinated. 

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the government will come up with another set of guidelines for the rest of the HCWs who missed the date for vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic in India COVD 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp