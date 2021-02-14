85 per cent healthcare workers covered in first phase of Covid-19 vaccination in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha fell short of its target in the first phase Covid-19 vaccination as the coverage was 84.9 per cent (pc) in the State. The drive for inoculation of first dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers (HCWs) ended on Saturday.

Health department sources said of the enrolled 3,38,700 HCWs, 2,87,442 beneficiaries got the first dose. The inoculation, which was supposed to be ended on February 10, was extended for three days. Jajpur has achieved highest 94.4 pc of the target followed by Puri and Sambalpur 91.4 pc each, Balasore 91.1 pc, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar 90.3 pc each.

Cuttack had the lowest coverage of 70.4 pc and Rayagada achieved 78.9 pc of the target. Highest 32,774 HCWs, including 24,135 in Bhubaneswar, were enrolled in Khurda district and 28,699 among them including 21,554 in the Capital City have been vaccinated.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the government will come up with another set of guidelines for the rest of the HCWs who missed the date for vaccination.