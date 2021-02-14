STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD MPs meet Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, seek rollback of heritage bylaws

Odisha government had cleared structures on 75-metre radius of the Lingaraj temple to develop a heritage corridor under the project. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJD MPs on Saturday met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and demanded immediate withdrawal of the heritage bylaws framed by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in Ekamra Kshetra here.

The move by the BJD MPs has come following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to all the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from the State on Friday to take up this matter with the Centre as it involved the sentiments of lakhs of devotees of Odisha and lives and livelihoods of the sevayats.

The heritage bylaws have defined various zones for conservation and periphery development of the temples. The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudev covers a section of the Lingaraj temple in its regulated zone and those for Brahmeswar have Bhaskareswar and Megheswar temples within 300-metre radius.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday had said only draft heritage bylaws for Sri Jagannath temple in Puri have been withdrawn while it continues to remain in force for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples in Ekamra Kshetra.

The draft bylaws have come in conflict with the Ekamra Kshetra project launched by the State government giving rise to strong protests from the ruling BJD. Odisha government had cleared structures on 75-metre radius of the Lingaraj temple to develop a heritage corridor under the project. 

Demanding the withdrawal of the bylaws within 24 hours, the servitors of Lingaraj temple and devotees had staged a mass protest on Friday near the temple by lighting diyas. The BJD MPs also submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister in this regard. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present. 

