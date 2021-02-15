Capital policing sees head-less police stations in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Robbers and bike-borne snatchers are on the prowl in the State Capital. So much so that morning joggers feel unsafe. What’s more, a youth murdered his partner in a City slum, severed the head from the torso and carried it in a vehicle to dump it near a forested area to mislead Bhubaneswar Police and almost succeeded.

Amidst the glaringly poor state of policing in the Capital, Bhubaneswar Police is busy building its network in the slums while State Police could not care less. It has allowed two police stations to run without inspectors for last four months.

Mancheswar and Infocity, two key police stations of the City, are under additional charge of others officers since October. Nandankanan police station Inspector-in-charge is holding additional duty of Infocity while a senior sub-inspector manages the functioning of Mancheswar. In both police stations, the zonal ACP is supervising the operations.

It is not happening for the first time. An SI was in-charge of Tamando police station between January and September last year after its IIC was promoted to the rank of ACP and transferred to Cuttack.

Similarly, Nandankanan police station functioned without a regular inspector for about six months after its officer in-charge was suspended for gross misconduct on May 28 last year.

With no one to command, the two police stations are struggling. Mancheswar PS reports about 50 cases every month while Infocity registers 30-odd cases a month.

“Whether it is a civil dispute or a criminal offence, an SI who is in-charge of a police station is unable to take decision independently and has to consult seniors before every step,” said a police officer.

Besides, the in-charge officers have to double up for duties like meeting targets of closing cases, performing tasks assigned to them and manage the entire team. The most critical challenge for an officer holding additional charge is dealing with matters related to the courts.

There are also law-related issues since Inspector-ranked officers are vested with certain power.

“Only inspectors and officers of above ranks can investigate cases registered under several Acts including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. For those who are in additional charge, it is difficult to handle such matters,” said another police officer.

Last month, the cyber desk received 368 complaint calls of frauds committed by criminals to the tune of ` 52.16 lakh in the city. About 40 murders and 330 robberies took place in 2020.