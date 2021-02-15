Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra's 57th birth anniversary observed in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 57th birth anniversary of Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Lulu) saw hundreds participating in a mega blood donation camp organised in memory of the firebrand Congress leader here on Sunday. The event, organised by social activist Amiya Kant Das, was attended by Brahmagiri MLA and Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra. Leaders and activists cutting across partylines took part in the camp apart from youngsters from across districts.

Journalists, social activists, educationists and other well-known persons from different fields were felicitated during the programme. Kalinga Yuva Sena, a forum dedicated for ‘Gau seva’ in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, was also provided a Tata van on this occasion.

“A popular leader among youths, Lalatendu was a source of inspiration for all of us. The huge participation in this event has proved how popular the firebrand leader continues to be even today,” Das said. Das said he would continue to work for social causes in memory of the late leader who was one of the tallest youth leaders of the State.