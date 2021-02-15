STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra's 57th birth anniversary observed in Bhubaneswar

The event, organised by social activist Amiya Kant Das, was attended by Brahmagiri MLA and Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra.

Published: 15th February 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and social activist Amiya Kant Das during the camp.

Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and social activist Amiya Kant Das during the camp. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 57th birth anniversary of Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (Lulu) saw hundreds participating in a mega blood donation camp organised in memory of the firebrand Congress leader here on Sunday. The event, organised by social activist Amiya Kant Das, was attended by Brahmagiri MLA and Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra. Leaders and activists cutting across partylines took part in the camp apart from youngsters from across districts.

Journalists, social activists, educationists and other well-known persons from different fields were felicitated during the programme. Kalinga Yuva Sena, a forum dedicated for ‘Gau seva’ in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, was also provided a Tata van on this occasion. 

“A popular leader among youths, Lalatendu was a source of inspiration for all of us. The huge participation in this event has proved how popular the firebrand leader continues to be even today,” Das said. Das said he would continue to work for social causes in memory of the late leader who was one of the tallest youth leaders of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp