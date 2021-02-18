STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar: Man held for immolation attempt at Legislative Assembly gate

The man is reportedly having a dispute with his brother over their ancestral property at Teli Sahi in Hanspal under Mancheswar police limits.

Odisha DGP Abhay along with other police officers inspecting security arrangments at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar

Odisha DGP Abhay along with other police officers inspecting security arrangments at Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, a man allegedly attempted self-immolation to protest non-cooperation of police in a civil dispute matter. Maguni Charan Sahoo (56) of Hanspal was rescued by the security personnel.

Police said Sahoo visited Mancheswar police station in the afternoon but he did not lodge any complaint and left a few minutes later. He then went to the eastern gate of the Assembly and tried to open a bottle when he was caught by police. "He has been arrested under sections 309, 324, 332 and 353 of IPC," said an officer of Capital police station.

Earlier in the day, DGP Abhay reviewed the security arrangements for the Budget session of the Assembly. Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said a three-tier security arrangement has been made for the session.

Police personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed to check any untoward incident. Sarangi said that adequate security arrangements have been made at designated protest site - Lower PMG Square - and he urged the protestors to demonstrate in a democratic manner and lodge their grievances at appropriate platforms in district and State level.

As three suicide bids were thwarted by the security personnel during the winter session of Assembly last year, police have planned not to allow any movement of general public on the roads in the vicinity of the Assembly during the Budget session.

The traffic will be diverted towards other routes in the city when the House is in session. However, staff of the Assembly, Secretariat and other offices located in the area will be allowed to ply on the restricted routes.

