Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to launch 'Wheel of Kindness' intiative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced to launch 'Wheel of Kindness', an initiative to collect usable clothes from the donors and distribute them among the needy in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said a place in Madhusudan Nagar has been identified to set up central washing, packaging and inventory management centre (CWPIMC). The clothes collected from the donors will be washed, sorted and packed for their distribution at CWPIMC. "The new initiative will be rolled out soon after the CWPIMC is made functional," the Commissioner said.

He said a bus will be used for display and distribution of clothes at selected points of the city. The civic body will soon prepare a list of collection and distribution points for smooth functioning of the initiative, he said. Vikash, a non-profit organisation, has been selected by the BMC to collect, wash and distribute these clothes.