Canonfire in field of advertising

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of creative minds in the city on Tuesday announced establishment of their own advertising agency, Canonfire Creatives Pvt Ltd, to provide its services to businesses, products and brands for their success.

The agency will offer a wide range of services such as conceptualisation, designing and release of advertisements in print, electronic and new edge media, event, exhibition, outdoor advertising, PR activities and digital and social media management among others.

The agency will have its business offices in New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.Founding members of the firm, Ashok Kumar Patra, Mahendra Muduly and Kali Charan Padhi, said the agency will be a blend of experienced as well as young and highly enthusiastic members, making it a perfect team that caters to the needs of the clients.