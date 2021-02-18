Harsh crackdown against traffic violators: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday warned harsh crackdown against traffic violators in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in the coming days. "Despite organising a series of awareness programmes on road safety issues, citizens have not realised and understood that they have to obey traffic rules.They are waiting to be caught by the police and served challans," said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Sarangi asked the citizens not to wait for their ‘love letters’ (e-challans) and asserted that no violator will be able to hoodwink them.

Addressing the closing ceremony of National Road Safety Month, Sarangi said, "We have been continuously enhancing enforcement activities against traffic violations and last year, fines amounting to Rs 25 crore were imposed against violators in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar."

Everyday, about 350 e-challans are being issued in the Capital after spotting traffic violations through CCTV cameras. Around 100 cameras set up by the police are operational in various locations of the city. The feed is collected from the CCTV control room set up at Police Seva Bhavan here.

However, the cops heavily depend on CCTV cameras installed by Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL) in various areas. A BSCL official had recently said over 300 cameras are operational across the city. "The plan is to make 680 cameras operational and feed will be available at Bhubaneswar Operations Centre," he added.