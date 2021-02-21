STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police warn against gathering in Bhubaneswar as fresh infection fear grows

While patrolling, police personnel will caution the citizens that the coronavirus threat is not over yet, they must continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and take adequate preventive measures.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A day after the State government directed the Collectors and SPs to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour to guard against a possible spike in cases, the Commissionerate Police on Saturday warned against large gatherings at public places in the city.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said, “Enforcement activities will be enhanced at public places to ensure that citizens are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. PCR vans and police station vehicles will intensify patrolling in the city to check such violations”.

There are about 35 PCR vans in the Capital city. While patrolling, police personnel will caution the citizens that the coronavirus threat is not over yet, they must continue to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and take adequate preventive measures.

After relaxation of restrictions on public movement and opening of shops and markets, social distancing in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has gone for a toss. People are having scant regard for the basic and the most effective preventive measures against Covid-19. 

The markets are crowded at all times and people are blatantly flouting every measure. Marriage and other public functions have thrown every safety norm to the wind.

Dash said citizens are not wearing masks properly as they move outdoors. On seeing the police, they are adjusting their face covers in fear of action. They are advised to comply or be ready to be penalised, he warned.

While the city reported seven new infections in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stands at 81. 

BMC to step up COVID awareness

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked its Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) to ensure proper implementation of Covid safety protocols at public places in the city.

The civic body has also decided to scale up Covid tests and encourage people to come forward for swab test in case of having any symptoms. A BMC deputy commissioner and nodal officer of Covid said,

“As citizens are not following Covid safety protocols in most public places of the city, the ZDCs will mobilise their enforcement teams to create awareness and ensure social distancing.”

The number of tests that has remained around 500 a day now will be increased. Adequate awareness will be created among citizens in this regard, he said.

