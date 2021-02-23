STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trade licence survey launched in Bhubaneswar

Though more than 50,000 business units are functioning under BMC jurisdiction, around 13,000 units have obtained licence causing loss of revenue to the public exchequer. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a drive to identify traders running business without obtaining trade licence. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the drive will be carried out by the Sparrow Software Pvt Ltd for which an agreement has been signed. 

The commissioner has handed over identity cards to the staff of the private agency for the survey. The agency has been asked to collect ward-wise information with location details for easy identification of the traders, said BMC deputy commissioner (Revenue) Srimanta Mishra. 

