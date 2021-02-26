Bhubaneswar records highest temperature in country

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar on Thursday was the hottest in the country as mercury shot to 39.4 degrees Celsius. The capital city reported the highest temperature for the second consecutive day. Baripada along with Khargone in Madhya Pradesh recorded the second-highest maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. About 16 places in the State recorded 35 degrees or more on Thursday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Capital city had recorded 38 degrees while Cuttack’s day temperature stood at 36.6 degrees on Wednesday. Met office said maximum temperature is likely to remain 2 to 4 degrees above normal at many places in Odisha during the next four to five days.

Commuters cover themselves with a cloth to escape from sun in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Irfana

“Bhubaneswar’s highest temperature in February was recorded on in 1963 when the day temperature had touched 42.7 degree Celsius on February 23. The maximum temperature has witnessed a rise due to an anti-cyclonic circulation over Odisha and low moisture content in the atmosphere,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Dry weather will prevail in the State till March 2, he added. The Met office has predicted clear sky conditions with maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 38 and 18 degree respectively in the city on Friday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said Bhubaneswar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the country. “In fact, 38 degree Celsius maximum temperature mark has been breached for over four times in Bhubaneswar in the last decade. In 2012 and 2016, it was more than 40 degree,” said vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Mahesh Palawat.