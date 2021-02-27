COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to screen, test passengers at railway station

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases are spiking in different parts of the country, triggering fear of resurgence of the virus in the State, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced to set up two screening and testing camps at the City railway station for persons coming from other states.

Focus will be on screening and testing of passengers of 12 states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.Initially, two camps will be set up and screening will begin from 7 am, Saturday onwards.

The civic body may come up with more number of camps in the coming days.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said all passengers will be screened at the entry and exit points, while passengers coming from outside, if found with Covid symptoms will have to undergo testing at the camps.

“The camps will have provision of antigen tests for immediate results. Screening and testing is being done as per the advisory of the government,” he said.

The civic body, however, is yet to decide on screening of passengers coming through bus or private transport. After Covid cases surged in different states including neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the civic body set up two screening and testing camps at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Wednesday.

The Commissioner, meanwhile, said that contact tracing of a person, who arrived from South Africa recently and tested positive, has been completed. The person has also been kept in isolation, he said without divulging further details.

The State Capital reported four new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. All the cases were related to local transmission. Five persons infected with the virus also recovered on the day bringing down the total number Covid cases in the city to 74.