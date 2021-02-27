STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to screen, test passengers at railway station

The Commissioner, meanwhile, said that contact tracing of a person, who arrived from South Africa recently and tested positive, has been completed.

Published: 27th February 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

The civic body, however, is yet to decide on screening of passengers coming through bus or private transport. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases are spiking in different parts of the country, triggering fear of resurgence of the virus in the State, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced to set up two screening and testing camps at the City railway station for persons coming from other states. 

Focus will be on screening and testing of passengers of 12 states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.Initially, two camps will be set up and screening will begin from 7 am, Saturday onwards.

The civic body may come up with more number of camps in the coming days. 

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said all passengers will be screened at the entry and exit points, while passengers coming from outside, if found with Covid symptoms will have to undergo testing at the camps.

“The camps will have provision of antigen tests for immediate results. Screening and testing is being done as per the advisory of the government,” he said. 

The civic body, however, is yet to decide on screening of passengers coming through bus or private transport. After Covid cases surged in different states including neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the civic body set up two screening and testing camps at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Wednesday. 

The Commissioner, meanwhile, said that contact tracing of a person, who arrived from South Africa recently and tested positive, has been completed. The person has also been kept in isolation, he said without divulging further details. 

The State Capital reported four new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. All the cases were related to local transmission. Five persons infected with the virus also recovered on the day bringing down the total number Covid cases in the city to 74. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp