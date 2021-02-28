STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baranga 1999 gangrape case: CBI team to arrive in Bhubaneswar today

The central agency is likely to pray before the court to take prime accused Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban on police remand for questioning him.

Published: 28th February 2021

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Days after Commissionerate Police nabbed the main accused in the 1999 Baranga gangrape case, the CBI is likely to seek his custody. A CBI team will arrive in the city from Kolkata on Sunday to initiate steps in the connection.

The central agency is likely to pray before the court to take prime accused Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban on police remand for questioning him. The trial of the case is expected to start within two months, sources said. On the other hand, the victim on Saturday told TNIE that the CBI officers are yet to contact her after Biban was nabbed from Maharashtra by Odisha Police.

“The CBI should closely interrogate him and get to the root of the conspiracy angle,” she said. Cuttack police had launched an operation ‘Silent Viper’ about three months back and managed to nab Biban near Pune, after 22 years of the incident. 

The investigating officer and CBI special public prosecutor had earlier met Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi at Police Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday. Amid the pandemic, Biban has been kept in isolation at Special Jail, Jharpada.

