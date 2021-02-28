STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation hosts tax, licence mela for citizens

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday launched a month-long tax and licence mela for the convenience of citizens and business units to pay their holding/property tax and easily apply for trade and food licence respectively. 

BMC officials said the mela will also help people in assessing the holding tax of their property as per the revised benchmark value of the land in the city in a hassle-free manner. The mela being organised in different wards, will continue till March 28. 

On Saturday, the mela was held at Saheed Nagar kalyan mandap for Wards 28, 29, 30, 34 and 35; VSS Nagar kalyan mandap for Wards 4,5, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19 and 20; and at Rental Colony day care centre for Wards 15, 22, 24, 25, 27, 37 38 and 39.

The camp will continue in these Wards till February 28 and other Wards will also be covered in a phased manner. The civic body collected Rs 36 lakh towards holding tax and issue of trade and food licence on the first day. BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra said people should avail the benefit of the mela which is being held at the zonal level for their convenience.

